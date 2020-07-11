-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 38 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Percy hit 3 of 8 fairways and 6 of 10 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 154th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 455-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Percy stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Percy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
