In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Davis hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a 312-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 23-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

At the 560-yard 15th hole par-5, Davis hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the day.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Davis's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.