In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Champ's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Champ got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Champ his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 94 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.