C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 8 under; and Ian Poulter, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Pan hit his 257 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Pan hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.