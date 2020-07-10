Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 70th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, An hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, An had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

An stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 201-yard par-3 16th. This moved An to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, An's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 6 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 5 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, An got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.