Bud Cauley shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Bud Cauley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 105th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Cauley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cauley's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cauley's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
