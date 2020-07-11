In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 140th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Watson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 2 over for the round.

Watson hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 1 over for the round.