Brooks Koepka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Koepka finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Brooks Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Koepka's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.