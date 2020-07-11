Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Bronson Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bronson Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Burgoon's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Burgoon had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Burgoon's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Burgoon at 4 under for the round.