Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.