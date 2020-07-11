In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 115th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Stuard went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stuard's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.