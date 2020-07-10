Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Gay's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gay at even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Gay hit his 93 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Gay had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gay's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.