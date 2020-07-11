-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Steele hit his 253 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Steele's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
