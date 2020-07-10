-
Brandt Snedeker putts well in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Brandt Snedeker got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Snedeker's 180 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
