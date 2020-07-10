In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 139th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 8 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wu's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Wu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Wu chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 5 over for the round.