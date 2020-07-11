Bo Van Pelt hit 13 of 17 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 154th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Van Pelt had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.