In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Bo Hoag hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.