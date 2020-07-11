In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Horschel's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Horschel had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Horschel hit his 93 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 4 under for the round.

Horschel had a 354-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.