Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 144th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hossler's tee shot went 307 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 149 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hossler at 6 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.