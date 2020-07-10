Austin Cook hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cook's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.