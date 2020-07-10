In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Andrew Putnam hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns, Ian Poulter, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Putnam's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Putnam got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.