In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 122nd at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Landry's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.