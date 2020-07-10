Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 9 under; and Nick Taylor is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Schenk hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schenk at 2 under for the round.