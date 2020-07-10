-
Adam Long shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Highlights
Adam Long birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Adam Long makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Long at 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
