In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Hadwin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.