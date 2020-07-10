-
Aaron Wise shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 8 under; and Ian Poulter, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Wise got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
