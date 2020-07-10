Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his round tied for 104th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Aaron Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Baddeley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Baddeley's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Baddeley's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.