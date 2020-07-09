-
Zach Johnson shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, and Aaron Wise; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 185 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Johnson hit his 208 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
