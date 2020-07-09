-
-
Zac Blair shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Zac Blair hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blair had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Blair's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Blair got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Blair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.