-
-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.