In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Schauffele hit his 120 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.