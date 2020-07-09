In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hovland finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Viktor Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hovland chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hovland's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.