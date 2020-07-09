In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Vijay Singh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Singh got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Singh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Singh to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Singh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

Singh his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Singh's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

Singh got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.