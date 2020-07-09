Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Taylor hit his 90 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.