Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 5 over for the round.

McCumber his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 6 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.