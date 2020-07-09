-
Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
