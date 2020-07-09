In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hoge hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Hoge went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoge's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.