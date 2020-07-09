Tim Wilkinson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Wilkinson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wilkinson's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wilkinson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.