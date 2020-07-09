In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Potter, Jr.'s 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.