Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Gooch's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
