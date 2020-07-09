Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Sungjae Im had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Im hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Im's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 105 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Im chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Im's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.