Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kang hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.