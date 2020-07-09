-
Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
