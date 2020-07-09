In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Steve Stricker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stricker's 198 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Stricker at 2 under for the round.

Stricker tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Stricker had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Stricker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.