In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Kim's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 126 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.