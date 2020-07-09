Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.