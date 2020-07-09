Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Noh's tee shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Noh's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noh had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Noh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to even for the round.