Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Straka had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Straka's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.