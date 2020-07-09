In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 153rd at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Muñoz's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 93 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

Muñoz got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 7 over for the round.