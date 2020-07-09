-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Cappelen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 4 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
